ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department said a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in Cristal City Saturday evening.

Police said that at about 8: 25 p.m., they were dispatched to the 1900 block of S. Bell Street for the report of an assault with a weapon.

Police learned that the victim was walking in the Crystal City Shops when the suspect approached her, produced a box cutter, demanded money, and stole her phone.

The suspect then took the victim to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her and struck her with the box cutter which resulted in a cut.

The victim was able to leave the area and seek help from people nearby. She was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.