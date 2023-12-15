ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Construction efforts are underway in Arlington for the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Traffic in the area could impact your commute throughout the day.

More than 270,000 remembrance wreaths will be placed on the graves of the nation’s fallen.

An estimated 40,000 volunteers will be laying wreaths. The remembrance wreaths are coming in from Maine.

Dominion Energy crews will also be working to build fencing in anticipation of the large crowds.

They expect thousands of Holiday visitors at Arlington National Cemetery to honor and remember those who served and sacrificed for the country.

“Not everybody made the ultimate sacrifice. However, they did serve their country in some capacity, and it would be wrong for us not to remember them and what they’ve done for our country,” says Dominion Energy Crew Member & U.S. Air Force veteran Gerard Boulay.

Visitors may see up to 75 tractor-trailers carrying more than 21,000 boxes of wreaths into the Cemetery. It is an intense and major effort that could cause a lot of congestion in the area.

Arlington Police say there will be road closures and you may want to find an alternate route. Police also warn that parking along Route 110 and Washington Boulevard is prohibited.