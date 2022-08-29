3D rendering of a ghost gun with smoke rising from a handgun with a skull behind on a black background with copy space

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said a man is facing charges after a woman was hurt in a shooting on Saturday.

Officers arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, of Alexandria for the shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. around 8:20 p.m.

Investigators said the 38-year-old woman who was hurt was a bystander who was hit in the lower part of her body. Medics took her to the hospital, and police expected her to recover.

APD said the charges against Simms were:

Malicious Wounding

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

As of Monday, Simms was in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center with no bond.

As APD continued its investigation, it asked anyone with information related to the shooting to contact Det. John Brattelli via phone at (703) 746-6699 or email at John.Brattelli@alexandriava.gov. People also can contact the Alexandria Police Department at (703) 746-4444.