FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman whom police found on fire in an apartment in Falls Church Wednesday.

Maj. Ed O’Carroll with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers arrested Richard Montana, 47, of Arlington.

O’Carroll said at a news conference Thursday that officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called them about a domestic fight. At the same time, firefighters responded to the location for a fire alarm that was going off.

Police and medics found Sylvia “Kelly” Vaca-Abacay, 40, who had been stabbed and was on fire. They tried to save her, but they couldn’t.

O’Carroll said detectives initially called Montana a “person of interest” after someone in the community snapped a picture of him in the area around the time that person heard a woman screaming. The detectives worked off of that and other information and found that Montana was at a home in Arlington. With the help of police officers in Arlington, FCPD officers followed Montana from the home to a gas station and took him into custody.

Montana faces the following charges:

Second Degree Murder

Burglary with Intent to Commit Murder

Burning of an Occupied Dwelling

He was in jail Thursday afternoon with no bond set.