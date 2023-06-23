HAYMARKET, Va. (DC News Now) — One dollar at a time, two Northern Virginia community members are working tirelessly to tackle a problem they wish didn’t exist, which for a while did not.

But after some COVID-era policies expired, students and their families are back racking up lunch debt.

Some progress has been made, but advocates said more needs to be done.’Some progress has been made, but advocates said more needs to be done.

Those advocates, Adelle Settle with the nonprofit Settle the Debt in Prince William County, and Gabe Segal, a teacher at Herndon Middle School, described the magnitude of the issue.

Segal said Fairfax County Public School families are approaching $1 million in meals debt, while in Virginia’s second-largest county, Prince William County Schools families have accumulated roughly $400,000 in meals debt.

The two are raising money and donating it to their respective school districts to pay off meal debt. This past year, Segal said he raised about $25,000 for his school; Settle said her nonprofit raised roughly $65,000.

Settle’s efforts began after she heard a story that said it’s not uncommon for students to go an entire day without a fresh, nutritious meal because of money.

“Kids were getting a Nutrigrain bar and a cheese stick for lunch,” she said. “That’s not adequate nutrition and it’s gonna harm that kid’s long-term ability to learn and grow.”

In an interview with DC News Now, Segal described that he has seen a connection between students struggling in the classroom and students not getting the nutrients they need.

“My first question [to the students] is not, ‘How are you? Are you okay?’ It’s usually, ‘Did you eat?'” Segal said.

For Segal, the work is worth it when he sees the reaction from the families he is helping. He recounted a story of a parent who owed $568 for her two children, and found out Segal and other donors helped pay it off.

“She was recently divorced, she’s been moving around the town of Herndon and just trying to find a place to locate and stay,” he said.

After pandemic-era rules expired, only certain families remained eligible for free lunch — they need to be less than or equal to 185% of the poverty line. For a family of four, that’s just over $51,000.

But Settle said Virginia is ‘making progress,’ in part because of new laws that bar school districts from taking parents to court over meals debt. Another law in the commonwealth says children cannot receive alternate meals because of debt.

That progress has fueled Settle to push for more change, including universal free lunches.

“No money exchanges hands, nobody has to worry about it, and everyone gets the same, equal, healthy meal,” she said.

There are some schools across the country that don’t charge any student for meals because of a federally-funded program for certain schools in low-income areas.