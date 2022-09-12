FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Virginia school district is talking about a new Gov. Youngkin-era policy that would require parents to be in the know anytime their child could be exposed to sexually explicit materials.

The Fauquier County School Board was informed that the school division is preparing to craft its policy to present to them around October — before the January 1 deadline all school districts have to make a policy that fulfills the guidelines.

Several parents spoke during the meeting about various topics — from teaching history to parental rights — which have been constantly debated and discussed in Virginia, especially since Gov. Youngkin’s election.

Virginia school boards have become more of a sounding board for parents, educators, and some students over the last several months, as evidenced by Monday’s night’s meeting at Fauquier County High School.

“Teach children how to think, not what to think,” Mary Brown Haak said during a public comment session.

Another speaker, Ann Burhans, said: “Freedom of speech is a fundamental American value.”

Mom’s for Liberty Fauquier County Chapter Chair Jamie Hinkle said this level of engagement is not a surprise.

“We spent the last two-and-a-half years kind of locked out of schools,” she said.

Hinkle said the level of involvement has grown not only because of COVID, but because parents feel more empowered.

“Virginia voted for [Gov. Glenn] Youngkin,” she said. “And Youngkin was, ‘get parents involved,’ ‘support parental rights.’ So it’s a slow process, but we’re getting there.”

Hinkle supports the conservative policy but others spoke out against it and raised concerns over book banning. Although the state’s requirement can be met without banning books, school districts could go further.

“In the 1950s they banned this book,” said Art Poland, a professor at George Mason University who spoke at the meeting. “Well, all of us had to get it and read it at some point because it’s ‘bad.’ There must be something good there.”

There were also worries about how a policy like this one could make students feel.

“Unfortunately the recent efforts to ban books, and limit teaching related to cultural diversity, historical racism, sexism, gender identity or expression, will have a devastating impact on youth mental health,” said Elaine Shea.

Fauquier County’s next school board meeting is set for October 11 at 6 p.m.