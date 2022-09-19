NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (DC News Now) — On Monday, Virginia State Police issued an Ashanti Alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since August 13.

The alert was for James Philip Allen, 41, who last was seen in the 7500 block of River Rd. in Newport News.

The Newport News Police Department said it believes there is a credible threat to Allen’s health and safety.

Allen stands 5’10” tall and weighs 165 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Allen has a scar over his eye and one on his chin.

Police asked anyone who has information about Allen, where he might have gone, or wear he might be to call the Newport News Police Department at (757) 247-2500 or dial 9-1-1.