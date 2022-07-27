ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a man is facing multiple charges after he attacked two deputies and attempted to take one of their guns. The altercation occurred after deputies responded to a report of a theft at Costco.

The sheriff’s office received a report that Sady Ashkar, 32, was in the process of stealing something from the store, located in the 21300 block of Price Cascades Plaza. Deputies tried to take Ashkar into custody. They said he resisted and assaulted them.

A deputy tried to use his stun gun on Ashkar, but it had no effect. LCSO said Ashkar ran towards the front of the store where a number of people helped deputies stop him.

The sheriff’s office said Ashkar tackled a deputy, grabbed the deputy’s Taser and threw it, and tried to take the deputy’s weapon. Other deputies arrived at the Costco. They used a Taser on Ashkar and arrested him.

Ashkar, 32, was served a number of warrants for assault on law enforcement and rescue personnel, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and larceny/shoplifting-related charges.

One of the deputies who was attacked was taken to hospital with minor injuries.