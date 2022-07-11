LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested an Ashburn massage therapist for sexually assaulting two women at his business. They are asking any other potential victims to contact them.

20-year-old Patrick Erlandsen of Leesburg was arrested and charged on July 7. Police said that two incidents took place at The NOW Massage on Thorndike Street in Ashburn. The first incident took place on July 1, and the second took place on July 7.

Erlandsen was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempted object sexual penetration. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police ask that anyone with information about this contact them at 703-777-1021.