RICHMOND (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said his office would begin an external review of the shooting at the University of Virginia that led to the deaths of three members of the school’s football team.

UVA made the request of Miyares.

University of Virginia Rector Whiitington Clement and President James Ryan sent a letter to the attorney general, first, thanking Miyares and his team for the support they provided to the university community after the killings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry. Two other people were hurt in the shooting on campus on Nov. 13.

Police arrested Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student, for the shooting.

The letter from Clement and Ryan goes on to ask Miyares to exercise his authority under Virginia law “to appoint outside special counsel with expertise in these matters to conduct an independent review of the University’s response to the shooting, as well as the efforts the University undertook in the period before the tragedy to assess the potential threat Mr. Jones posed to our community.”

In late September, someone contacted the UVA Office of Student Affairs to say Jones indicated he had a gun. The office then contacted the school’s threat assessment team, which looked into the matter.

The person who contacted the Offices of Student Affairs said although Jones talked about having a gun, he/she did not see Jones with one. Jones’ roommate also said he had not seen Jones with a gun.

It had come to light that Jones had weapons violation in Chesterfield County, Va. in February 2021. UVA said Jones had not reported that to the school, which he was required to do. That matter was in adjudication at the time of the shooting on Nov. 13.

The letter concluded with a request that the special counsel review “all relevant University policies and procedures and make recommendations if opportunities for improvement or needs for change are identified.”

Clement and Ryan added that UVA would cooperate fully, and expressed their gratitude to Miyares for his leadership during a difficult time.