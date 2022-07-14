(WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western VA is warning those impacted by the floods in Buchanan County about scammers.

The BBB says that these types of scammers are called “storm chasers”. They take disaster victims’ money and either do poor quality work or never return after they are paid.

There are ways people and businesses can protect themselves from getting scammed.

Use the BBB website to find a list of reliable and accredited businesses by industry and business reviews

Check to see if the contractor is properly licensed with the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation’s Board of Contractors

Check to see if your municipality has a solicitation permit for people who go do-to-door by contacting your local township or municipality

Make sure you get everything in writing with detailed proposals that are broken down into separate line items and a contractor has prepared an accurate estimate

Never pay in full for a job upfront, make a final payment, or sign a final release until the work is complete

IF you want to help and donate, the BBB has the following tips: