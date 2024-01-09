PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of Daquan Rountree say his body was the one found Monday at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, a devastating update nearly a month after the 19-year-old Portsmouth resident was reported missing.

Rountree’s family shared the news with WAVY’s Regina Mobley on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was reported missing back on Dec. 11, 2023, and his family said they were concerned about his well-being and that he had a possible mental health episode.

“The mindset he was in, he was suicidal,” his father Gabriel Rountree said. “He didn’t have any clothes on. He wasn’t in his right mind. He is vulnerable right know. That’s what bothers me. That’s why I want to find him as soon as possible.”

Rountree’s body was found Monday morning in the water by an employee at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, where Rountree worked.

NCIS has taken over the case and is still investigating.