SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A circuit court judge denied bond for a mother whose 4-year-old son died in May after he ate THC gummies.

Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, in October after a grand jury indicted her on murder and child neglect charges.

Investigators said Clements’ son had a medical emergency at their home in the 5400 block of Jamie Ct. on May 6. The boy died at the hospital two days later.

Detectives said doctors told them there was a high level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in his system. They believe the 4-year-old boy at a large number of THC gummies. The attending doctor at the hospital said if someone intervened shortly after the boy ate them, his death could have been prevented.

The sheriff’s office said Clements gave statements to detectives that didn’t match evidence they found in the home.

At the bond hearing Monday, the judge set the next court date for Clements for Dec. 8.