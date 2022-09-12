PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 17-year-old boy faces charges related to the murder of a man that took place in Woodbridge in July.

Prince William County police said the teenager was in the Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges when the charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony were brought against him.

Detectives said the teenager and a second person were responsible for shooting and killing Brian Darnell Marshall, 21, of Woodbridge.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on July 20 in the 166000 block of Georgetown Rd. Marshall died at the hospital. A 26-year-old man also was hit by gunfire. He had an injury to his hand. Medics took him to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Marshal and the other man were with a third person on the sidewalk. Two people came up to the group, started shooting, and ran off.

As of Monday, Sept. 12, police still were looking for the second person responsible for the shooting. The Prince William County Police Department said a reward of up to $5,0000 was available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the murder.