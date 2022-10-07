FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — At the same time Fairfax County officials are pushing a campaign of street safety, two pedestrians were hit just hours apart on Thursday on the same stretch of Virginia highway — one of them struck fatally.

The first of the two crashes happened on Route 1 near Backlick Rd., when police say a woman was crossing the street against the crossing signal. They say neither speed nor alcohol was a reason for the incident.

A couple of hours after that crash, a pedestrian was hit on Fordson Rd. just off of Route 1. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.

“We as drivers need to do a better job of just looking out for other people,” said Jim Durham, a transportation safety advocate in Alexandria.

While police investigate to determine what happened in Thursday’s crashes, numbers show they’re not isolated.

Melodie Kiem, the 53-year-old who was killed in Thursday’s crash, was the 15th pedestrian killed in the county this year.

In Annandale on Sunday night, 74-year-old Dalchoon Park was hit and killed. A worker at a nearby laundromat saw her on the pavement, and said the street needs to be improved.

“It’s a few steps more, but it can save your life,” said Maria Avelar.

Last month, Fairfax County government and public safety leaders announced the launch of the “Take a Moment” campaign with messaging for how walkers, bikers, and drivers can help curb the epidemic of street violence.

“I struggled to find any empirical evidence that messaging campaigns will have a lasting effect on our behaviors as drivers in particular,” Durham said.

But Fairfax County insists this is not just messaging. It’s pledging $100 million over six years to improve pedestrian safety.

“Infrastructure changes that would encourage drivers to drive at a slower speed would be a significant factor,” Durham said.

Some of the money Fairfax County plans to put toward street safety will go toward trails and bridges, pedestrian signals, and making the soon-to-open Silver Line more accessible to walkers.

To read more about the Take a Moment campaign, and the transportation projects the county has announced, click here.