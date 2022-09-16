WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dulles International Airport will be holding its annual open house to benefit Special Olympics athletes this weekend. The Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull begins Saturday, Sept. 17, at the airport.

The event is free and open to the public, featuring up-close viewing of aircraft and airport activities.

The Dulles Plane Pull, organized and sponsored by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, has been going on since 1992. Participants in teams of 25 attempt to pull a Boeing 757 or United Airlines Airbus A320. The event has raised more than $3 million over the past 30 years for the Virginia Special Olympics.

Other activities at the festival include static aircraft displays, a kids’ truck pull, a kids’ area with moon bounces, a classic car show, fire truck rides, mobile lounge airport tours, community exhibitors, food and beverage sales, and music performances.

For more information click here.