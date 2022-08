FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.

Fairfax County Police Department were on scene at a crash involving a pedestriant in the 6200 block of Arington Boulevard at around 9:41 a.m., August, 18 , according to a tweet.

The pedestrian was taken to hostpital where they died shortly after, both drivers remained on scene. Police have asked people to avoid the area.