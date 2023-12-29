VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — As 2023 draws to a close, many of us are reflecting on the year that passed — and Virginia’s liquor stores did as well.

Virginia ABC took a look at its 2023 best-sellers, and according to the numbers posted on the platform X on Friday, Tito’s Handmade Vodka was a big hit when looking at the best-sellers by dollars, showing up three times in the top three most ordered.

Virginia ABC also looked at its best-sellers by the bottle — in which case, 50 mLs took the crown. Tito’s Handmade Vodka saw its larger size get beat by small bottles of Absolut Lime, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and New Amsterdam Vodka.

Here are the top 10 best sellers in Virginia ABC stores this year by dollars:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka (1.75L)

Tito’s Handmade Vodka (1L)

Patron Silver Tequila (750mL)

Tito’s Handmade Vodka (750mL)

Hennessy VS (750mL)

Casamigos Tequila Blanco (750mL)

Jameson Irish Whiskey (1L)

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey (1L)

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey (1.75L)

Casamigos Tequila Reposado (750mL)

Here are the top 10 best sellers in Virginia ABC stores this year by the bottle: