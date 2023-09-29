CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a motorcycle pursuit and crash that happened Friday.

Around 1:49 p.m., VSP said they saw a motorcyclist cutting through an emergency vehicle crossover on Route 7 in Loudoun County, prompting a trooper to catch up to the motorcyclist.

The trooper activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop but the motorcyclist refused to stop and sped off.

As the motorcyclist crossed into Clarke County, they lost control, crashed and was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.