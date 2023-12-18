WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — It is no secret that the need for health care workers in our region and beyond is growing, but with the help of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, there is now a fast track to health sciences careers.

Through the foundation, more than 20,000 students will have a promising career, backed by a $75 million commitment.

Julissa Rodriguez, for instance, is completing her education at the Shihadeh Innovation Center before she enlists in the Army. But she wants vocational skills now to prepare her for a career after military service.

“Coming to the innovation center helped me see different things and helped me narrow down career opportunities for me,” said Rodriguez. “And health care is what I want to specialize in.”

“I don’t think there’s any secret that there’s a shortage of people in health care. Our population is getting older. There are fewer younger people at the beginning stages and we need everybody,” said Dr. Bill Hazel with the foundation.

According to the superintendent of Winchester Public Schools, Jason Van Heukelum, “We’re finding kids don’t have to go to college to have a productive life. We’re debunking some of those myths.”

The Claude Moore Foundation is reaching out to kids at a young age to get them on a career track.

“We believe in planting the seeds early and making parents and students understand the opportunities that are available in health care,” said Shirley Badzar with the Claude Moore Scholars Program.