PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel rescued 13 people from a sinking fishing vessel early Friday morning.

The Coast Guard says it received a mayday call around 2 a.m. to respond to an incident off the coast of Virginia, about 63 miles (101 kilometers) southeast of Chincoteague.

The caller stated the 115-foot fishing vessel Tremont and a 1,000-foot Panamanian-flagged container ship collided and the fishing vessel was taking on water.

A good Samaritan vessel, Drystan, rescued 12 people. A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City hoisted the 13th person, the captain of the sinking vessel, to safety.

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued 13 people from the 115-foot fishing vessel, Tremont, Oct. 28, 2022 after the fishing vessel and a container vessel reportedly collided 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague, Virginia. All 13 crewmembers of the Tremont were safely rescued with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.) A Coast Guard Station Chincoteague 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew safely transfers 12 people ashore at the station Oct. 28, 2022 in Chincoteague, Virginia after they were rescued from the sinking 115-foot fishing vessel Tremont approximately 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague. All 13 crewmembers of the Tremont were safely rescued with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Chincoteague.) The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued 13 people from the 115-foot fishing vessel, Tremont, Oct. 28, 2022 after the fishing vessel and a container vessel reportedly collided 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague, Virginia. All 13 crewmembers of the Tremont were safely rescued with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.) A Coast Guard Station Chincoteague 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew safely transfers 12 people ashore at the station Oct. 28, 2022 in Chincoteague, Virginia after they were rescued from the sinking 115-foot fishing vessel Tremont approximately 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague. All 13 crewmembers of the Tremont were safely rescued with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Chincoteague.)

“These are the life-saving missions for which we train each and every day. While this morning’s events were unfortunate, 13 people were rescued from an extremely perilous situation. The combined efforts of good Samaritans and Coast Guard response assets demonstrates a selfless commitment to others,” said Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Sector Virginia.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the collision is under investigation.