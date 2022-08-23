RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — During Tuesday’s press conference, Major Ed O’Carroll compared Sunday’s sexual assault to a scene out of a horror movie. A woman who lives in Reston was attacked in her own home, and neighbors were understandably shaken up.

“Just shocking. Last thing I expected, but I guess you have to be prepared. … It was shocking and unnerving,” said Ellen W., one of the victim’s neighbors.

Fairfax County Police arrested 22-year-old Anthony Agii Monday afternoon following an 18-hour manhunt. He is facing rape and burglary charges.

Police say the victim and Agii did not know each other but she was targeted by Agii who was ultimately identified after his handprint was found on a glass door.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.

“This person who has been charged with these crimes based on what just happened, literally hours ago, is likely a serial offender. That’s why we’re looking at all the cases in the resting area, or even outside rest. That’s why our net has now moved to a larger area, Fairfax. Because what the history of this predator tells us, he’s made his way around, and we’re gonna see where he’s been and what he’s done,” O’Carroll said.

Fairfax County has seen a rise in sex offenses; an increase of almost 19 percent over the last 6 years. Neighbor Vivian Gilleo never thought this would happen in her neighborhood.

“I never thought anything like this would happen here. It’s so quiet,” Gilleo said. “I moved closer to my family here in Reston. [It’s a] very peaceful area to walk my little dog… it did give me a sense of peace”

While Gilleo has lived in the area for almost two years, Ellen recently moved into the neighborhood and loves the peaceful community. She said she and her neighbors are relying on each other for support but she’s still worried about her safety.

“No, it’s been very quiet. You know, I haven’t heard any rumblings of anything. And we’re very close-knit. There’s only so much neighbors can do in a situation like this. We share a lot but as far as for if I feel safe, at the moment, I’m questioning it, but not so much. I’m hoping it’s just the initial reaction, and I’ll be able to move on,” Ellen said.

Police believe that Agii could be a serial offender and are asking anyone who believes they could be a victim to please come forward. There are also resources available for victims of sexual assault as well as people affected by this incident which are provided by the county.