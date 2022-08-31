ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A temporary change to nightlife near the waterfront in Old Town Alexandria could soon become permanent.

City officials in Alexandria have created a survey as they weigh whether they want to make the pedestrian-only zone on King St. between Union St. and the Strand permanent.

On Tuesday, tables on King St. were more empty than usual following heavy rain. But restaurant owners tell DC News Now they believe — weather aside — pedestrian-only zones have helped business.

“It’s a wonderful place to walk around,” said Linda Warren, an Alexandria resident who was walking on King St. with family. “Anything that helps traffic and business to the restaurant owners is wonderful.”

Warren hopes the change would help the restaurant industry, especially as it emerges from COVID.

Meanwhile, another restaurant manager said he supports the change but wants to ensure there’s a plan to make traffic on neighboring streets safer.

Musician Rich Grant was playing the trumpet near the waterfront, and he supports pedestrian-only zones.

“When the vehicles come it kind of makes it more dangerous for everyone,” he said. “Everyone’s in much better spirits when you feel safe.”

Grant is hopeful the city can follow the lead of other cities and counties in the DMV — places in which he’s played because of their openness.

“It’s just a better time for families, just for everybody,” he said.