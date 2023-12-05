NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY has obtained court documents that reveal new information about a shots fired incident on the campus of Christopher Newport University last week.

Police were initially dispatched to James River Hall just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 28 for the report of a fire alarm activation. When officers arrived on campus, they heard gunshots coming from the area of the David Student Union. Documents state 28-year-old Kyle Rumsey was standing in the front courtyard bleeding heavily from his right leg. They also spotted a gun in his pants pocket.

Rumsey kept telling officers, “Shoot me, I am already dead.”

Police observed multiple bullet holes in a window that leads to a common dining hall, and a nearby concrete wall.

The criminal complaint in this case says Rumsey fired shots to enter the building to get lemonade and that the incident was caught on video.

Officials say Rumsey was injured while kicking the window to gain entry to the building. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but has since been released and booked.

He faces several charges, including five counts of discharging a firearm as well as reckless handling of a firearm, burglary and maliciously activating a fire alarm.

Rumsey is due back in court Dec. 13.