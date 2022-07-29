brewer man and apron pours beer in a glass for quality control, standing behind the counter in a brewery

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — There is a seemingly endless list of craft breweries in Virginia, and Northern Virginia is no exception.

You don’t have to drink it (if that’s your thing) only. You can get an education to get you on the road to making it and starting your own business.

The University of Richmond partnered with Virginia Tech and breweries in Northern Virginia to offer the schools’ Beer Brewer Professional Certificate.

The program is designed for people who want to get into the craft beer industry or who want to advance their existing careers in it. The year-long program includes 11 instructional modules and four hands-on field experiences. The instructional modules cover the following topics:

Introduction to Brewing

Brew Science & the Brewery Processes

Brewing as a Business

Completing the program should give students brewing skills and recipes as well as insider knowledge from instructors who work in breweries. The field experiences are intended to provide people with hands-on skills to succeed in the craft brewing industry and contacts within it.

The schools began offering the Beer Brewer Professional Certificate years ago, giving people in different parts of Virginia the chance to learn about elements of the industry.

Classes are offered online or in person on evenings and weekends, so you don’t have to quit the day job to take them. If you’re interested, you can request additional information.