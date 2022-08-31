Emergency crews in Winchester restored power overnight after a 100-mph storm swept through the Greenwood section east of town.

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal.

“The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary Garrett with the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. “Hats off to them. They did a fantastic job being able to get this amount of work done in such a short period of time.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation crews were helping to direct traffic and ensure safe passage to those who live in the area.

“We had 24 broken poles with three large wire circuits that were on the ground,” said Garrett.

The Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, in conjunction with Frederick County Emergency Management, opened a temporary cooling shelter in their social hall.

Power is now pretty much restored. The Cooperative cautions to stay at least 10 feet from any downed power line and anything that may be in contact with it.