CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Culpeper County Public Schools (CCPS) said all students in its elementary and middle schools would be able to have free breakfasts and lunches in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The school division said Tuesday that two programs were making the benefit possible:

Farmington Elementary, Pearl Sample Elementary, Sycamore Park Elementary, Culpeper Middle School and Floyd T Binns Middle School will be implementing an option available to schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 2023-2024. In this program, all students receive school breakfast and lunch for free. No meal applications are necessary.

Students at A.G. Richardson, Emerald Hill, and Yowell Elementary Schools will receive free meals as approved and funded by the Culpeper County School Board. This program still requires meal applications for families who attend.

Where high school students are concerned, CCPS said household size and income would determine eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits using the meal application. The school division said for more information, people could read the news release from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

Culpeper County Public Schools said a link to the application would be available on its website under the “News” section or on the School Nutrition Services page which can be found in the menu under “Operations.” You also can access the application here. CCPS said online forms are preferred, but paper forms are available at schools.

If you have questions or need additional information about the program, you can contact Culpeper County Public Schools at (540) 825-8212.