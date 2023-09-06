CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said a man was in custody after a barricade situation that lasted nearly nine hours, starting Tuesday night and stretching into the early hours of Wednesday.

When it ended, police found a woman, Jolanda M. Frye, 47, of Culpeper dead inside the apartment where the incident took place.

VSP said Frye called for help around 7:10 p.m. The call concerned a domestic situation that included gunfire inside a home in the 600 block of Friendship Way. Troopers, members of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Culpeper Police Department, and deputies from the Faquier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

Virginia State Police said when everyone started arriving, there was a man, Harrison L. Jackson, 47, of Barboursville, with a gun. Troopers said Jackson was on a third-floor balcony and went into an apartment where he barricaded himself. Law enforcement officers tried to get into the apartment where Frye was. They said Jackson started shooting at them.

The officers determined Frye already was dead by the time they began negotiating with Jackson in an effort to bring an end to the situation. VSP said police took Jackson into custody around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The charges against Jackson are:

First-degree murder

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer (5 counts)

Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

As of Wednesday afternoon, Jackson was in the Culpeper County Jail, where he was being held without bond.