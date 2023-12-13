PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY (DC News Now)—The fight over a massive data center in Prince William County came to a close Wednesday when the bills passed.

Speakers debated for and against the “Digital Gateway” for more than 24 hours. Folks were very passionate about this issue and even sacrificed sleep to have their voices heard.

Some said the Digital Gateway would help the community. Others didn’t want it at all.

They were fired up over the “Digital Gateway” Project. Some even protested outside of the board of Supervisors meeting.

Three rezoning bills that could pave the way for the creation of Digital Gateway were up for a vote. Some opposers were worried about noise pollution, environmental impact, and disruption to historical sites.

The Digital Gateway would be right next to the Manassas Battlefield. It is expected to be the largest data center in the world—equivalent in size to all of “Data Center Alley” in Loudon County.

But Digital Gateway developers said the design would avoid these issues of concern.

Supporters said the center will add to the local economy and bring jobs and tax revenue to the community.

“Digital Gateway is the most exciting and real opportunity that we have at the county to stabilize and politicize our county’s financial future,” said one caller Vanessa Knot.

“The residents, who will be the ones remaining in the area, are opposed,” said an opposer, “I just cannot understand how the decision could be anything but no.”