FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a daycare worker is facing an assault charge after someone reported seeing her tape an 18-month-old child to a chair in December.

The Fairfax County Police Department said an employee at Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Dr., #103, saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon restrain the child on Dec. 8, 2022. The employee told daycare staff members and Child Protective Services.

Police detectives obtained a warrant for Abu Issa’s arrest on Dec. 21. They said they arrested her on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2024. Abu Issa was released on an unsecured bond.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked anyone with information that could help detectives to call its Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800 and select Option 3. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.