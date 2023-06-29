ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Air travelers are bracing for a busy holiday travel weekend, complicated by a federal deadline to upgrade airplane software.

500 flights were cancelled midday nationwide, according to FlightAware. Among D.C. area airports, four commercial flights were canceled and 35 were delayed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg issued a warning ahead of the busy travel week, stating that a July 1 deadline to retrofit airplane software might spark cancellations and delays.

Cellular carriers will boost their 5G services, which could interfere with on-board instruments used to land in adverse whether conditions.

At Regan International Airport, many passengers scrambled to get rebooked on flights cancelled by United Airlines this week. A United spokesperson said that severe weather throughout the Northeast and FAA staffing shortages are the culprits of the canceled flights.

“We’re beginning to see improvement across our operation. We expect to cancel far fewer seats today compared to yesterday,” the airline wrote in a statement. “As our operation improves in the days ahead, we will be on track to restore our operation for the holiday weekend.

According to AAA, about 4 million people will travel for the Fourth of July.