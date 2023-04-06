VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — A Washington, D.C. man was surprised when he found that he won the first top prize for one of the Virginia Lottery’s games.

A release from the Virginia Lottery said that Kevin Pullins tends to buy Virginia Lottery tickets for the week on Monday. When he had a bit left over, he bought a Livin’ Lucky with Luke Combs ticket at a Harris Teeter in Arlington.

The result? He was the first winner of the game’s top prize of $200,000.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack! I wanted to make sure it was real,” Pullins said to the Virginia Lottery.

Pullins told the Virginia Lottery that he planned to use his winnings to pay off his car and work on home renovations.

The release said that the game has rewards ranging from $5 to $200,000. The “chances of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,387,200. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.01.”

Virginia Lottery said that there were two other $200,000 prizes for the game that had not yet been claimed.