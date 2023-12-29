CHANTILLY, Va. (DC News Now) — As the final days of 2023 wind down, DC News Now is taking a look back at the coverage throughout Northern Virginia.

These were some of the most impactful and memorable stories out of region this year for DC News Now.

The student who overdosed at the Arlington high school passed away, leading to a rally the following week and several steps of action. Among them was the decision by the school district to allow students to carry and use Narcan in schools.

37-year-old Timothy Johnson was shot and killed by a Fairfax County officer after being accused of shoplifting sunglasses. In the weeks and months following DC News Now’s initial reporting, Fairfax County released body-worn camera footage and announced the officer, Sgt. Wesley Shifflett had been fired.

Several of DC News Now’s stories and the latest coverage of the case can be found here.

The Arlington County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the hotly-contested missing middle housing proposal

Fairfax County police helped a woman who was experiencing a mental health crisis after she barricaded herself inside a car.

Many across the DMV reported hearing a loud boom and some of those people called the DC News Now newsroom saying they felt the ground shake.

The noise, it turns out, came from military jets that the Department of Defense scrambled to intercept when a private business jet entered restricted airspace. The jet later crashed in southwestern Virginia. No one who was on it survived.

The crash led to community members petitioning for road safety, and Fairfax County police working to target speeders on the road.

In honor of Principal Kraig Kelican, the Fauquier County School Board decided to rename the football field in his name. The ceremony, which was attended by Kelican’s family and loved ones, came ahead of the football team’s last home game — a victory.

Scott Ziegler was charged by the special grand jury empaneled by Attorney General Jason Miyares. The remaining charges he faced were dropped. He faces sentencing in 2024.

The victory for Democrats in the House and Senate sets up an interesting two-year period, where the party in control of the General Assembly is opposite that of the sitting governor.

A home exploded in Arlington County after a man barricaded himself inside as tactical teams were attempting to serve a search warrant of the man’s home.

In the days and weeks following the announcement, DC News Now followed on how the proposal could be funded and the opposition related to traffic and environmental concerns.

DC News Now continued coverage on what would happen to the Mystics, how longtime fans are reacting, how local and state politicians are reacting and what the move would mean for both Potomac Yard and the D.C. neighborhood that currently hosts the two sports franchises.

Here’s a look at all of the coverage.