ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a double shooting in the 100 block of Century Dr. in Alexandria, Va., Saturday morning.

The first call came in around 7:28 a.m., with a second call coming in reporting shots from the 200 block of Century Dr. moments later, according to the news release.

Alexandria Police Department (APD) said two people were shot and killed. One person was dead at the scene of the shooting, while the second person died while being treated for injuries at the hospital.

APD has arrested a person of interest and said they believe there is no threat to the public.

The incident is still under investigation and APD is asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact Detective Stephen Riley via phone at 703.746.6225, email at Stephen.Riley@alexandriava.gov, or call our nonemergency line at 703.746.4444. Tips can be anonymous.