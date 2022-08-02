VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Washington, D.C. and that the death was considered suspicious.

A spokeswoman for VBPD said that officers were at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Ave. at the Oceanfront shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday. When they got there, police found a woman having a medical emergency and a 2-year-old girl dead in a room.

The way the child died wasn’t obvious. The police department said it was awaiting more information from the Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday, including the girl’s cause of death.

A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington said the woman in the hotel room was the mother of the 2-year-old girl who died and that woman left the District with her daughter after she lost a custody case in court. The mother and daughter last were seen in D.C. on Friday, July 29.