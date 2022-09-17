The casket carrying the remains of 1st. Lt. Gabriel Eggud is escorted to his grave at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, Va. (DC News Now) — A 78-year-old wait ended Friday for Tracey McLean and her family.

The remains of her grandfather, Army 1st Lt. Gabriel Eggud were finally buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I’m the only one left in the family in his bloodline,” said McLean. “Everyone else who is here is my family from a different bloodline, or just friends.”

The 25-year-old pilot died while on a mission over New Guinea on July 6, 1944.

“I always wondered what he was like,” McLean said. “Saw pictures of him, thought he was super handsome.”

Postwar searches failed to find Eggud, who was listed as missing in action and declared non-recoverable on September 20, 1949.

Pacific Wrecks, a non-profit group that finds those missing in action, discovered the remains in 2005. It would be another 15 years before they could be identified as those of Eggud’s.

McLean wears her grandfather’s wedding ring as a tribute to her family. It’s among the items recovered with his remains.

“It was a connection almost at the cellular level between me and somebody I never knew,” McLean said. “But now I am acutely aware of every blood cell in my body that is his genetics, his DNA that I bear suddenly.”

Pacific Wrecks just wants to bring closure to the families.

“This has literally changed their lives, It brought a man who was missing to be found,” said Pacific Wrecks founder Justin Taylan. “He (Eggud) is no longer missing in action, he is found.”

Most importantly, says the family of 1st Lt. Grabriel Eggud, he has finally come home.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency estimates there are about 74,000 Americans still missing from World War II.