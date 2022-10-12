DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie High School is currently releasing students early for the day due to an “incident” at the school.

Incident at Dinwiddie High School causes early release for students Wednesday. (Photo: Tammy Edwards)

According to Dinwiddie County Public Schools, an “incident” confined to a chemistry classroom at Dinwiddie High School caused an evacuation on Wednesday, Oct. 12. At least two ambulances and several police vehicles were seen responding to the school before 11 a.m.

According to parents and students at the scene, the incident took place during a chemistry class on the second floor of the school.

Dinwiddie County Public Schools posted on their Facebook page saying the school would be dismissing at 11:15 a.m. and asking parents to pick up their students at that time.

Law enforcement is at the scene investigating the incident. People nearby are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.