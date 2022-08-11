PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said a distillery based in Bristow will make a short move to Manassas to set up its new base of operation and expand its business.

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits said it planned to put a distillery and tasting room on the campus of Farm Brew LIVE in Innovation Park. The location already is home to 2Silos Brewing, the Black Sheep restaurant, and a live music venue. MurLarkey sources all of its grain from farms in Virginia. The project is supposed to help the distillery increase production eight-fold over the course of three years. The financial investment totals $8.1M in new investment and was expected to bring 42 new jobs with it.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Prince William County and MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to secure the project with a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. Prince William County will match that amount with local funds. This is Prince William County’s first ever AFID Facility Grant award, which is an economic development tool to help municipalities support new and expanding agriculture- and forestry-based businesses.

Mike and Jim Larkin and their cousin, Tom Murray, founded MurLarkey Distilled Spirits in 2013. The family-owned business has won dozens of awards for its spirits and visitor experience. It also received Prince William County’s 2020 Human Rights Award for providing more than 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to the community during the pandemic. Besides supporting Virginia farmers through the planned increase in production, the company will continue to offer its spent grain to farmers free-of-charge for use as cattle feed.