ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A food pantry in Northern Virginia has moved locations due in part to a rise in demand backed up by recent reports of heightened food insecurity in the region.

The Alexandria Food Pantry run by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, which previously operated out of Christ House, is now on Eisenhower Avenue.

The new location, which opened on Nov. 1, has seen an increase in customers, by some metrics surpassing needs during the pandemic.

“Life’s hard,” Lori Sikra, the assistant program director of the St. Lucy Food Project, said. “Hungry individuals are everywhere.”

The faith-based organization has three food pantries in Virginia, but this one is near one of most food-insecure areas in the region.

According to this year’s report from the Capital Area Food Bank, the Northern Virginia localities with the greatest need are Alexandria (31% surveyed is food insecure) and Prince William County (36% surveyed is food insecure). That roughly mirrors the D.C.-area rate of 32%.

“We’re seeing a record number of clients and those clients are extremely diverse and extremely in need,” Sikra said.

On Wednesday, one woman told DC News Now the pantry is important to her because of a health issue that caused her to stop working.

Health issues are just one portion of the issue, said Radha Muthiah, the CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank.

“The cost of living in our region has grown significantly making it hard even for those who are working one or more jobs to get by,” she said.

Muthiah said the solution is to break down barriers by connecting clients with education and health care — at the same time as the food pantries continue to fight the rising trend.

“We distributed 340,000 pounds of food last year,” Sikra said. “That number is just growing with every client that comes in the door.”

If you live in Northern Virginia and have food needs — or hope to donate — you can find out information about the St. Lucy Food Project here.

The Capital Area Food Bank also lists several resources here.