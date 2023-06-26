ALEXADNRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Dominion Energy has been working to make improvements to their system for years.

Workers went through several areas in Alexandria, Va. on Monday, to replace poles and conductors that may be old or worn out.

It’s all part of their grid resiliency program, which is a 10-year plan.

Allen Moon, superintendent of Dominion Energy’s Distribution Contractor Resource Management, said customers should see much less amount of outages from small animals and tree limbs.

“It really is a good system,” Moon said.

Dominion Energy has also been working on upgrading technology to better detect when and where there are outages.

Tips from Dominion on how to prepare for storms: