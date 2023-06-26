ALEXADNRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Dominion Energy has been working to make improvements to their system for years.
Workers went through several areas in Alexandria, Va. on Monday, to replace poles and conductors that may be old or worn out.
It’s all part of their grid resiliency program, which is a 10-year plan.
Allen Moon, superintendent of Dominion Energy’s Distribution Contractor Resource Management, said customers should see much less amount of outages from small animals and tree limbs.
“It really is a good system,” Moon said.
Dominion Energy has also been working on upgrading technology to better detect when and where there are outages.
Tips from Dominion on how to prepare for storms:
- Know how to report an outage and track restoration.
Customers can report outages on the Dominion Energy mobile app, website or call (866) 366-4357.
- Stay away from downed power lines.
If you see a power line low to or on the ground, please report it by calling (866) 366-4357 and stay at least 30 feet away. The line could be energized and dangerous.
- Charge your devices before the storm.
Fully charge your phone, computer and other electronic devices before a storm arrives. Consider purchasing portable batteries to extend the life of your devices.
- Properly connect your generator.
If you have a generator, make sure it is fueled, tested and properly connected before the storm arrives. Always operate it outdoors with good ventilation.
- Prepare food, water and emergency supplies.
Before any storm, it’s always good to have bottled water and non-perishable food on hand, as well as emergency supplies such as flashlights, batteries, first aid kits and medications.