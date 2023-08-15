NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a person fell asleep and drove into the water at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police say.

A trooper found the vehicle overturned just before 6 a.m. on northbound I-664 on the Suffolk side of the bridge-tunnel. The Suffolk Fire Department says firefighters and medics initiated a technical rescue due to the steep, rocky embankment and were able to get the driver out of the water and onto one of the department’s fire boats.

The driver was already out of the vehicle at the time, and two bystanders who stopped to assist were also in the water, firefighters say.

Virginia State Police say a person fell asleep and drove into the water at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 (Photo provided by Suffolk Fire Dept.)

Suffolk firefighters respond after a vehicle was found overturned on the Suffolk side of the Monitor-Merrimac on August 15 (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire Department)

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, but State Police said their initial investigation found the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The fire department and State Police were also assisted by the Newport News Fire Department, the Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resource Commission, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Port Authority and Virginia Department of Transportation.

Vehicles were allowed through after about a 20-minute closure, before police closed off northbound lanes. The roadway has since reopened.