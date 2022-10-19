ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a rideshare driver whose car hit a pub and restaurant on Wilson Boulevard in August, starting a fire and injuring more than a dozen people, had a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

Members of the Arlington County Police Department and other public safety workers were at Ireland’s Four Courts, located in the 2000 block of Wilson Blvd., around 7 p.m. on Aug. 12 after the car it the business.

On Wednesday, the department said after a comprehensive investigation. which included an extensive review of evidence, police supported the conclusion that the driver had a medical issue prior to the crash. Investigators consulted with members of the Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. As a result of the consultation, the police department said there wouldn’t be charges placed against the driver.

Although officials determined the building was structurally sound, they said that it would need to close for a time which prompted the Arlington community to rally around the pub, itself, and the employees whose livelihoods were affected by the closure.