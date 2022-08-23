FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Days after Fairfax County Public Schools announced it was opening an investigation into how a man convicted of a sex crime against a minor remained employed for nearly two years after he was charged, new details have emerged.

The Chesterfield County Police Department, which arrested Darren Thornton on charges of soliciting a prostitute who was a minor on November 19, 2020, said it emailed Fairfax County Public Schools to inform them of the arrest on November 20, 2020.

However, that email may have never gotten to FCPS.

A police spokesperson tells DC News Now three emails were sent. The first email “contained a typo in the email address.”

Then, two minutes later a second email was sent “to the correct first email address.”

Then, three minutes after that, a third email was sent “to the second email address.”

However, the spokesperson said, “our staff member did not note any return messages indicating the emails did not go through. Today, upon further investigation, we learned that the emails did come back to that employee’s spam folder as undeliverable.”

Police said the two email addresses were received after a police staff member called the FCPS office, but records don’t indicate with whom the police staffer spoke.

“Going forward, we will record that information as part of our process for making notifications,” the spokesperson wrote.