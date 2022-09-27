REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT (DC News Now) — Southwest Airlines Flight 2020 arrived from Tampa, Florida at Reagan National Airport Tuesday afternoon. It could be the last one from there for a few days.

It carried passengers who escaped the threat of Hurricane Ian.

“It’s wonderful,” said Gloria Allen of Tampa.

The airport closed late Tuesday afternoon.

“Absolute relief,” said Alice Huneycutt of St. Petersburg. “Absolute relief.”

People across the country are watching closely as the hurricane inched closer to the west coast of Florida. That created a mass exodus.

Allen and Huneycutt were surprised when they checked in for their flight at Tampa International Airport.

“There was hardly anybody there. I was completely surprised,” Allen said. “I mean there was plenty of people. But not what you’re accustomed to,”

“I have flown in and out of that airport for 40 years, at all times, day and night. I’ve never seen it so empty,” Huneycutt said.

While they’re grateful to be out of danger, both had reasons for why they came to Washington, D.C.

“I have a daughter who lives here,” said Huneycutt.

Allen has unfinished business in town.

“Before the pandemic, I came up for the African-American Museum when it first opened,” Allen said. “I spent two days, and that place was so massive, you could not do it in two days.”

Both women hope to return home over the weekend and see how much damage the hurricane caused them.