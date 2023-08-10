FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Eviction filings across Virginia are lower than they were before the pandemic, according to the Eviction Lab, a Princeton University-based organization that tracks eviction filings across the country.

According to Adam Chapnik, a research specialist with The Eviction Lab, the eviction filing rates have increased by 15% in Arlington County over the past year compared to pre-pandemic rates. In Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest locality, it’s up by about 4%.

“Increases in rent have definitely been making it much harder for tenants to stay in their homes,” Chapnik said.

He said in some areas, rent has increased by 10% to 20% since 2019.

According to the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance, which also tracks eviction filings, the rates have gone up in the first quarter of 2023 in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties.

While Alexandria has seen a slight decrease in eviction filings compared to before COVID-19, there are people still struggling to afford rent.

“We have to hear these stories daily from our community members, [who] tend to be the working class families, immigrant families,” Ingrid Moran with Tenants and Workers United, said.

Moran said she sees rent increases by the hundreds.

“We’re seeing a lot of increases [in rent],” Moran said. “Where will that money come from if the wages haven’t increased yearly?”

Advocates are urging local governments to invest in housing, specifically for low-income families, as a long-term solution to a problem they have faced for a while — excluding the pandemic when federal and state eviction restrictions were in place, as well as additional rent relief funding.