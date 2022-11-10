ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they think two small explosions that took place

Members of the Arlington County Fire Department were in the 100 block of N. Columbus St. around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning after they received word of a small fire outside. They found the fire as well as a book collection box (“Little Free Library”) that was destroyed.

A fire marshal determined the fire and damage likely came from a small explosion.

While the Arlington County Fire Prevention Office was at there, members found a second possible crime scene at the Lubber Run amphitheater. The fire prevention office, with the help of the Arlington County Fire Department Bomb Squad, Virginia State Police (VSP), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), processed the second scene. The Arlington County Fire Prevention Office was sending evidence collected in the process to the ATF lab for processing.

People with the fire prevention office asked anyone who lives in the area who has home surveillance equipment to see if it captured anything that could help them in their investigation.

If you have footage or any information, you can email FirePrevention@arlingtonva.us or call the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at (703) 228-4180.