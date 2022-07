Pure guide sign of crossing of streets against the blue sky.

FAIRFAX V.a. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax City Council voted on Tuesday to change the names of 14 streets on the advisory of Connecting Fairfax City for All Stakeholder Advisory Group Final Report and Recommendations.

The 14 streets were identified as having names that did not reflect the current values of Fairfax, several were named after prominent Confederates.

The vote to change the street names was as follows:

Confederate Lane (5-1)

In favor: Councilmembers Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmember Yi

Lee Highway (5-1)

In favor: Councilmembers Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmember Yi

Lee Street (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Miller, Lim, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Mosby Road (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Mosby Woods Drive (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Old Lee Highway (5-1)

In favor: Councilmember Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmember Yi

Plantation Parkway (5-1)

In favor: Councilmember Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmember Yi

Raider Road (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Ranger Road (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Reb Street (6-0)

In favor: Councilmembers Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, Stehle, and Yi

Scarlet Circle (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Singleton Circle (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Traveler Street (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Stonewall Avenue (6-0)