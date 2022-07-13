FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax City Council voted to change 14 street names linked to the Confederacy at a Tuesday meeting. The decision comes after a recommendation by the Connecting Fairfax City for All Stakeholder Advisory Group.

Streets, including Lee Highway, Plantation Parkway, and Stonewall Avenue, will all have new names, but not yet.

Fairfax City Councilors called on staff to engage community members and seek input regarding the renaming process. The city asks you to visit engage.fairfaxva.gov, email wecare@fairfaxva.gov, or call 703-385-7800 with your opinions.

The full list of the streets that will change are Confederate Lane, Lee Highway, Lee Street, Mosby Road, Mosby Woods Drive, Old Lee Highway, Plantation Parkway, Raider Road, Ranger Road, Reb Street, Scarlet Circle, Singleton Circle, Traveler Street, and Stonewall Avenue.

A handful of the votes were unanimous, but Councilmember Sang Yi voted against 12 of the 14 street changes, and Councilmember Joseph Harmon voted against eight.

The advisory group that recommended the change called on the city to minimize negative impacts for residents and business owners on the Confederacy-named streets, including asking the city to pay for any license changes.

The group’s recommendation wrote: “A reconciliation or healing process is needed following the decision to allow the community members on all sides to move forward together to build a stronger Fairfax City community.”