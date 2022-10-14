FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Jeff McKay, the chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, is sending a message to the state’s governor. In a draft letter, McKay calls on Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to take action to close “the gaps and limitations of the current background check system” for public school employees.

This comes after a Glasgow Middle School counselor was charged and later convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Despite having to register as a sex offender, he kept his job until a second arrest. Part of the problem was that the arresting jurisdiction, Chesterfield County, sent notifications to non-active email addresses of school personnel.

“The broader issue of systemic issues regarding the state’s current laws and procedures governing notification surrounding such incidents must be addressed,” McKay writes in the letter.

He discusses the desire for Virginia to accelerate its plan to join the FBI Rap Back service. Current plans are for the commonwealth to enroll in the program in 2025.

“This optional FBI service allows authorized government agencies to receive notifications based on changes in criminal history record information (CHRI) on individuals who hold positions of trust (school employees and child care providers, among others) or who are under criminal justice monitoring,” the letter reads.

But McKay wants the governor to take action before the program.

“2025 is a long way away,” he said in an interview with DC News Now. “[Even if it’s accelerated] that is way too long to wait to make improvements to a system that failed us at the state level.”

McKay did say that the cost for cities and counties could “be minimal” and “if I could participate in it today, we’d be in it today.”

“I think absolutely we would support going to the program,” he said. “Cost should not be the driver here. Public safety should be the driver.”

In the meantime, he’s calling on the Youngkin administration to provide guidance to school divisions, law enforcement agencies, and the criminal justice system. An example McKay cites is providing all law enforcement agencies “in the state (or even in the nation)” with updated contact information, and procedures by which they would confirm receipt of the notification.

“If we’re serious about protecting kids, today is the day administrative changes should be made — purely administrative — to make sure that superintendents and police chiefs throughout Virginia know what to do when something,” McKay said.