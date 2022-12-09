FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County officer was seriously injured after a crash on Friday afternoon.

Police said that several motor officers were headed westbound on Braddock Road near George Mason University just after 12:30 p.m. Officials said the officers were response driving with lights and sirens on.

They were driving through the intersection with Roanoke River Road when a jeep tried moving into the right lane. Lieutenant Daniel Spital with Fairfax County Police said that it was possible that the driver was trying to pull to the side after hearing the sirens, but the officers were driving in that lane.

One officer was able to avoid the jeep, but another officer was unable to. He hit the back of the vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, hitting the pavement.

Spital said that the driver of the jeep stayed on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

“It’s never easy when an officer is injured. … Our motor officers, they do have partners, and so certainly it’s not just the motor officer that was injured but the other officers from the squad are certainly shaken up by this incident,” Spital said at a press conference.

Spital said that the injured officer was conscious and alert. The investigation was still ongoing at 3:30 p.m.